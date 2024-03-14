Addressing grievances

Since its inception, the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been instrumental in enhancing consumer protection and encouraging regulated entities (REs) to adopt safe business practices and resolve customer grievances. The creation of a single window for the resolution of complaints against REs like banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), payments system participants, and credit information companies has helped reduce complexities and facilitate the speedy resolution of complaints. In this regard, the RBI’s recent annual report on the ombudsman scheme for 2022-23 does well to evaluate the performance of the scheme.

According to the report, the number of complaints received by the ombudsman offices registered a 68.24 per cent increase in 2022-23 over the preceding year. The increase can be attributed to public awareness campaigns, including the month-long nationwide intensive awareness programme, the “ombudsman speak” events across the country, “RBI Kehta Hai” advertisement campaigns, and a simplified process of lodging complaints. The increase is much larger than what was observed in previous years. Complaints are also geographically dispersed, with the majority of those being received from metropolitan cities, followed by urban and semi-urban centres. However, the data shows that complaints received from urban, semi-urban, and rural areas have been increasing over time, while those from metropolitan regions have been decreasing, indicating that the central bank’s efforts have been able to address institutional abuses or ill-informed customer decisions arising from the asymmetry of information between financial institutions and consumers.

