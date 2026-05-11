Beyond appeals: Prices are the best way to change consumer behaviour

The crisis at the Strait of Hormuz will have a deep and prolonged effect on energy markets globally — and thus on inflation, output and growth. There is still no clarity on how long the crisis will continue. The Union government is clearly taking this threat seriously, which is admirable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech on the subject shows that it recognises the potential dangers of this geopolitical shock — especially the threat it poses to macroeconomic stability. When the price of crude oil stays elevated for long, India is particularly vulnerable to pressures on its external account. Thus, the Prime Minister was careful to stress the importance of conserving foreign exchange. He centred this around seven appeals to the nation. These include minimising foreign travel, cutting down on the amount of cooking oil used, and using public transport in order to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel. The Prime Minister further called upon farmers to use less fertiliser, which is dependent on imported inputs that are part of the petrochemical supply chain. There was also an appeal to not buy gold. Indian purchases of gold are a perpetual drain on foreign exchange.