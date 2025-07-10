Build to last: Maintaining structures is as critical as building them

The mounting death toll following the collapse of the Gambhira Bridge in Gujarat is a warning signal for India’s massive infrastructure-construction agenda. It shows how infrastructure is often built in haste with minimum oversight on quality and then so poorly maintained that it becomes a safety hazard. The bridge was just 43 years old. But it had become dangerously dilapidated by 2022, with the pillars vibrating every time traffic passed over it. The poor condition of the bridge was flagged to the local Roads and Bridges (R&B) Department at least three years ago by panchayat and district officials. Worse, a testing report from the R&B in the same year also suggested that the bridge was unsafe, although the report was never made public. Instead, the bridge was opened again to the public after some minor tinkering.

ALSO READ: MSME lending a new driver of credit growth? Asset quality a key test But the tragedy is not an exception. Last year, the government admitted that 42 major and minor bridges collapsed in the past five years. And the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said 21 bridges, 15 of which had been completed, collapsed on the National Highways between 2021 and 2024. The lesson here is that it is important not only to build infrastructure rapidly but also to ensure and maintain what already exists. It should be noted that bridges, if constructed properly and regularly maintained, should last 50-100 years. Famous examples are San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, which was completed in 1937, and the Tower Bridge in London, which was completed in the late 19th century, both of which have undergone major retrofits and sustain far heavier daily traffic loads than the Gambhira Bridge did. Poorly constructed and maintained bridges are only one aspect of the massive public construction boom that state and central governments have undertaken in recent years as a key driver for economic growth. In 2025-26, for instance, the Union government plans to spend ₹11.2 trillion, or more than 3 per cent of gross domestic product, on infrastructure projects — including roads and highways, ports, airports, railways, and housing.