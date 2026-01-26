Demographic shift: State finances reflect the rapid transition ahead

Nationally, the working-age population is expected to peak around 2031, but several states have already crossed that point. By 2036, more than half the Indian states will have over 15 per cent of their population aged 60 and above. Kerala is projected to cross 22 per cent, with Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh close behind. These states are ageing faster than their finances can adjust. Ageing is beginning to show up in fiscal outcomes. States with an ageing population face weaker revenue prospects with a gradual erosion in the tax base. However, expenditure pressures are rising. Pension spending has become a dominant component of social-sector expenditure in ageing states, accounting for close to 30 per cent in several cases. This has reduced the fiscal space for health, education, and capital investment, even as health care needs rise sharply with age. The debt position also reflects demographic stress. Ageing states tend to have a higher ratio of debt to gross state domestic product (GSDP) and heavier interest burdens because slower revenue growth and rising committed spending. These pressures could become more binding over time.