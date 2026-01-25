March of a Republic: India must find its way in an uncertain environment

Over the past several months, the policies and actions of the world’s biggest power, the United States (US), have challenged the very foundations of the global order. Not only has the assumption that the US will defend the post-war global order, of which it was the principal architect, been shattered, but it has also become the biggest risk to it. American President Donald Trump’s fixation with acquiring Greenland is the latest illustration in this context. Although Mr Trump dialled down the rhetoric in his Davos speech, it is now clear to European and other world leaders that the US is no longer a reliable partner, either in trade or security matters. Therefore, the possible agreement between India and the EU comes at a critical juncture, and it is fair to argue that the current global environment has increased the urgency.