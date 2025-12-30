India's banks are healthier, but the next stress point is already visible

A highlight of the Indian economy in recent years has been the strengthening of the balance sheets of banks. The banking system came under stress in the years following the global financial crisis of 2008. This coincided with excessive leverage in the corporate sector, and the resulting twin balance-sheet problem posed serious constraints on economic growth. However, the situation has changed markedly since then owing to policy intervention and improved management. The continued improvement was again highlighted in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) “Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25”, released this week. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in scheduled commercial banks are estimated to have declined from about 8.5 per cent in 2020 to a multi-decade low of 2.1 per cent (September 2025). Net NPAs also declined from about 3 per cent to 0.5 per cent during the same period. Fresh slippages have reduced while recovery has improved. In financial performance, the return on assets has improved while the return on equity has remained stable. The banking system is adequately capitalised and is in a position to support growth.