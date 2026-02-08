After the trade deal: Exporters will benefit if New Delhi stays active

Further, India has ensured that certain lines of agricultural goods remain protected. Some farm goods from the US — fruit, soybean oil, and nuts among them — will be allowed into Indian markets now. But major domestic products, including rice, wheat, poultry, and dairy, will remain protected. Meanwhile, major industrial goods will apparently face sharply reduced tariffs, though it remains to be seen which are zero-rated and what the glide path is for the others. Either way, this is a win for Indian consumers, who in a short while have seen important sectors freed up to trade from both the European Union and the US. India has also promised to buy $500 billion worth of goods from America. Major commitments to buy aircraft from Boeing will comprise a reasonable chunk of that; and if increased purchases of fossil fuels do indeed materialise, that too will help. There have long been plans to diversify imports of coking coal away from Australia, and the US is a possible alternative. Finally, if major investment in data centres fructifies — perhaps incentivised somewhat by the tax holiday announced in the recent Union Budget — shipments of the graphics-processing units, or GPUs, which are the backbone of such installations, could be a major chunk of this $500 billion commitment.