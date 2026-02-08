Stable environment: Base-year revisions may not have immediate implications

The RBI rightly refrained from giving full-year projections because of the impending base-year revision of the series for gross domestic product (GDP) and the consumer price index (CPI) in the coming days. Although the revisions will not affect underlying economic activities, changes in the composition of the CPI and GDP series could have implications for future projections. In the context of the CPI, for example, the weighting of food items is expected to come down significantly. This should help make it more stable and predictable. Although it will be worth watching how the composition of the index shifts and how the MPC interprets it in its next meeting, the immediate policy implications may not be significant. The underlying inflation or the core inflation rate remains benign and, to an extent, is being driven by the runup in precious metals. In terms of growth, the recent trade deal with the European Union, the reduction in tariffs by the United States, and the sustained government push for capital expenditure have improved the outlook. However, there are concerns in the market regarding the large borrowing programme of the government. The yield on the 10-year government bonds increased 9 basis points on the policy day. Some market participants were expecting announcements related to open- market operations. However, during the post-policy media interaction, the RBI’s top management said the borrowing programme would be conducted smoothly and that adequate liquidity would be provided. In fact, liquidity conditions at the moment are comfortable.