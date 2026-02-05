Powering data centres: AI leadership depends on control of power supply

Google’s Intersect deal must be seen in the context of recent developments in the United States, where the Donald Trump administration and several governors of the country’s Northeastern states are pushing for an emergency 15-year wholesale electricity auction that would compel technology companies to fund new power plants. The idea is simple. Households and small businesses should not bear higher electricity bills because of the burgeoning energy requirements of hyperscale data centres.

Yet building round-the-clock clean power remains expensive. Solar and wind require storage or backup generation. If large firms increasingly self-supply and bypass public grids, there is also a risk that the costs of maintaining shared networks get shifted to other consumers. Regulators will have to balance investment incentives with fairness. For India, the implications are immediate. Data-centre hubs are expanding rapidly across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Telangana. These facilities will not be marginal additions to demand; they are large, concentrated loads that can strain local distribution networks and require major transmission planning. India’s power sector has made progress in electrification and renewable deployment, but discom finances remain fragile and cross-subsidy structures depend heavily on large industrial consumers. India also lacks mature demand-response markets, which could allow a flexible curtailment of data-centre loads during system stress. California’s demand-response auction mechanism (DRAM) provides a useful benchmark in this context. As AI infrastructure grows, India will need clearer rules on who pays for grid upgrades, how storage is scaled up, and how renewable integration keeps pace with industrial demand.