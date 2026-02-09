A START for multilateralism: Nuclear proliferation needs a global treaty

The US and Russia currently account for 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons. But there are now a total of nine nuclear-armed states, which collectively account for 12,241 warheads as of January 2025. Of those 9,614 are in military stockpiles for potential use, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri). Apart from the US and Russia, the remaining seven — the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel — have expanded and upgraded their programmes through 2024 and 2025. India, for instance, has overtaken Pakistan with 180 warheads, against Islamabad’s 170. Of particular concern is China, with 600 warheads in military stockpiles, reckoned to be the world’s fastest-growing nuclear arsenal. With 350 intercontinental ballistic missile silos in the works, Sipri estimates that by the turn of the decade, China could have at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles as Russia or the US. It would be unrealistic, therefore, for any future START-type agreement to exclude China.