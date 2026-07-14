Oil prices and monsoon uncertainty will shape RBI's inflation outlook

Thus, the level of supply through the strait will remain uncertain as long as both sides don’t arrive at a mutually acceptable agreement. This will keep oil prices elevated in the near term. India only partially passed on the increase in prices of crude oil to retail pump prices. With prices firming up again, the possibility of retail prices coming down in the near term can easily be ruled out. Thus, it would continue to impart upward pressure on the inflation rate and that will need to be factored in while making forecasts.

The other big area of uncertainty is food prices. The monsoon has had a weak start, and the rainfall deficit stands at about 18 per cent. This has resulted in about a 16 per cent, year-on-year, decline in kharif sowing. Although India has a comfortable stock of food grains, a substantial drop in kharif output will push up food-inflation rates, in part through the increase in prices of perishables. The impact can potentially extend to rabi crops. Therefore, a weaker than expected monsoon can create significant policy complications. Central banks usually look through seasonal spikes in food prices. However, higher prices owing to a weak monsoon could be more persistent. The June meeting of the MPC had projected an average inflation rate of 5.1 per cent for this financial year. The higher level of uncertainty in the economic environment makes forecasting enormously more difficult. The RBI may retain the inflation projection for now and wait for more clarity. In terms of policy action, it will make sense to maintain the status quo for now. A case for a rate increase will start building only if inflation projections increase significantly beyond the current estimates, which looks unlikely at this stage. A lot will depend on how the situation in West Asia unfolds and how the monsoon progresses.