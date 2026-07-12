Boosting manufacturing: Lower import barriers will increase exports

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that India has done reasonably well in the production and export of electronic goods in recent years, partly because of the success of Apple’s iPhone production. Notably, while India’s merchandise exports went up just about 1 per cent in 2025-26, electronics exports increased over 24 per cent. Thus, there is a clear opportunity for India in this space. With supportive policies, as production and exports gain scale, component manufacturers will also be encouraged to set up operations in India to take advantage of the opportunity. Trade is also a significant driver of foreign direct investment. India has done well to sign relatively deep trade agreements in the recent past, including with the United Kingdom and the European Union. An agreement with the United States is also on the cards. However, to take full advantage of these agreements, India must be prepared. Deeper integration into value chains will provide longer-term benefits.