Recalibrating spend

The government’s commitment to rein in the fiscal deficit and limit borrowing from abroad was re-emphasised in the Interim Budget earlier this month. A gross fiscal deficit of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) has been budgeted for in FY25, reflecting a consolidation of 71 basis points over FY24 (Revised Estimate). The tax-GDP ratio has also increased from 10.1 per cent in FY14 to 11.7 per cent in FY25 (Budget Estimate), along with improvements in tax-revenue buoyancy. At the same time, restrained growth in revenue expenditure, coupled with the impetus provided to capital expenditure, signifies that a greater share of the borrowing is now directed towards financing capex. Notably, the secular decline in the ratio of revenue expenditure to capital outlay indicates the government’s efforts to improve the quality of expenditure, while remaining on the path of fiscal consolidation.



In this context, a recent research article published by the Reserve Bank of India does well to examine the linkages between economic growth and fiscal consolidation in the country. Interestingly, the paper redefines capex and looks at developmental expenditure (DE) instead — it is broader in scope as it includes social and economic expenditure, covering allocations for health, education, skilling, digitisation, and climate-risk mitigation. The purpose is to capture components of revenue expenditure that can actually result in physical and human capital formation, while discarding parts of capital expenditure that are not strongly growth-inducing. As against capex, which is budgeted to account for 3.4 per cent of GDP in FY25, DE is set to be around 4.2 per cent in the same year.