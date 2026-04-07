Reducing import dependence: Renewable energy can play a significant role

It will have to work simultaneously on different fronts to achieve this. It has been argued that India must push up the domestic production of fossil fuels, including oil and gas, along with diversifying sources of imports. However, what India also needs is a significant push towards renewable energy. It has been reported that several businesses have partially or fully stopped production because of gas not being available. It would be worth finding out if some of them can switch their energy requirements to power. Such shifts, possibly with the help of the state, can create a stable source of demand. Reliable industrial offtake can improve utilisation in renewable capacity, attract private investment, and accelerate the development of supporting infrastructure such as storage. The recent data from the International Renewable Energy Agency highlights that India is now the world’s third-largest renewable-energy market. However, the contribution of renewables in the energy mix is still low and needs to increase substantially.