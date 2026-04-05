Improving job quality: India needs to generate more productive employment

However, a closer look at employment composition reveals that a majority of India’s workforce remains self-employed — over 56 per cent in 2025, only marginally lower than the figure for the previous year. Regular salaried employment has inched up, but not enough to signal a meaningful shift. Casual labour, which accounts for about a fifth of employment, has seen little change. In other words, the structure of employment remains dominated by typically low-paying forms of work. Gender disparities continue to weigh heavily on the labour market. Female participation has risen over the past few years, with the LFPR for women improving noticeably since 2022. Yet the gap with men remains wide. Male participation is close to 80 per cent, while female participation is around 40 per cent. The divide is even sharper in urban areas, where barely one in four women is in the labour force. Nor is rising participation necessarily a sign of better opportunities. In rural areas, where female participation is higher, the increase may reflect distress rather than empowerment.