Improving job quality: India needs to generate more productive employment

The annual PLFS report, unlike the monthly or quarterly editions, also provides data on wages, which clearly points to weak growth. Although nominal earnings have risen in recent years, the pace of increase remains modest. Casual workers, particularly in rural areas, have seen only limited gains in daily wages, reinforcing their vulnerability. Regular salaried workers have recorded relatively strong growth in earnings, but even here, the growth is much slower in real terms. Earnings from self-employment have grown, especially in urban areas, but remain low in rural India and uneven across genders. Taken together, the broad picture is one of stagnant or declining real incomes for a large part of the labour market.