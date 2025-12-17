Home / Opinion / Editorial / Regulating higher education: Focus should be on improving outcomes

Regulating higher education: Focus should be on improving outcomes

The UGC oversees non-technical universities, the AICTE is concerned with technical education, while the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers' education

university, college, education, education loan
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union government this week introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in Parliament. The Bill envisages replacing the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with a single apex institution called the “Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan”. The new body will function through three distinct but interlinked verticals: A regulatory council, an accreditation council, and a standards council. Significantly, it brings institutions of national importance such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which have functioned under separate parliamentary statutes, within a routine regulatory frame of oversight. However, it does not cover institutions under the Pharmacy Council of India, Bar Council of India, Veterinary Council of India, and National Medical Commission. 
At present, the regulation of higher education in India is spread across multiple agencies with overlapping mandates. The UGC oversees non-technical universities, the AICTE is concerned with technical education, while the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers’ education. This multiplicity has often resulted in slow approvals, inconsistent norms, and excessive compliance requirements. In terms of performance, despite hosting over 1,300 universities and nearly 52,000 colleges, India’s gross enrolment ratio remains around 28 per cent and scale has not translated into commensurate quality or global academic standing. India’s higher education system continues to struggle with faculty shortages, uneven funding, and limited research capacity. According to a recent parliamentary panel report, as of January 2025 more than half the professor positions, which are the most senior academic roles, are vacant across India’s higher education system, including at premier institutions like the IITs and central universities. Such gaps undermine academic leadership, mentoring, and research output. 
The proposed law’s attempt to merge multiple regulatory functions into one framework needs detailed rules, a clear division of roles, and close coordination among the Centre, states, and institutions to avoid confusion. On funding, the current system sees the Centre disburse grants to central universities through the UGC, while institutions such as the IITs and IIMs receive funds directly from the Centre. The Bill proposes that grant disbursement be done directly by the Ministry of Education, effectively removing the grant-making role from the proposed regulator. While this may simplify administrative processes, it also raises concerns about greater centralisation of financial control. The Bill is also silent on fee regulation. It does not empower the regulatory council to fix or cap fees, raising fears that greater reliance on institutional self-financing could push up costs for students. At the same time, the proposed commission is given wide enforcement powers, including the authority to impose penalties for violations of the Act, with highest fines reserved for institutions operating without approval from the Centre or the state concerned. For the reform to deliver results, industry link and skill-focused education must be central. As the Bill goes to a joint parliamentary committee, these operational issues must be carefully scrutinised.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Revamping rural employment: New law will bring significant changes

Premium

The label wears Prada: How global deals can galvanise India's handicraft

Premium

Sustainable growth path: China needs to do more to rebalance its economy

Premium

Copyright protection: Better framework is needed for AI training

Premium

Nuclear energy for growth: Sustaining a vibrant enabling environment is key

Topics :BS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentHigher Education BilleducationAICTE

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story