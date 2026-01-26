Strategic alliance: Pax Silica can reshape global tech supply chain

The newly appointed United States (US) ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has said that India will soon be invited to join Pax Silica. Launched in December last year, Pax Silica is a US-led strategic bloc aimed at securing resilient supply chains for silicon, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and critical minerals. With founding members including Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom (UK), Israel, and Singapore, and the recent additions of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, the initiative extends beyond chipmaking to include trusted access to energy, capital, and financing for advanced technologies, reflecting Washington’s broader effort to diversify dependencies away from China. For India, the attraction is clear. The pandemic and subsequent trade disruption exposed the risks of over-reliance on a single supplier. China’s recent restrictions on rare-earth exports have affected Indian automobile and electronics manufacturers, underlining these vulnerabilities. Despite having an estimated 8.5 million tonnes of rare-earth reserves, India still imports about 93 per cent of its requirements from China. India’s rare-earth production accounts for less than 1 per cent of global output even as it holds one of the world’s largest reserve bases.