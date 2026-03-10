Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided

India has a great deal of history of farm-loan waivers. They massively worsen the fiscal balance while not appreciably increasing agricultural welfare in the longer term. They also have problems in terms of moral hazard — there is little incentive to repay if farmers or any other interest group can, instead, lobby the government for a loan waiver. In this case, the state administration clearly thinks it is addressing the moral hazard essentially by making payments also to those who have repaid. But unless such repayments are complete, this will not solve the problem. And it worsens the other issue associated with farm-loan waivers, which is the burden it places on the exchequer. As Maharashtra’s own history shows, the question is not just moral hazard for individuals — it is moral hazard for the entire sector, incentivising debt-fuelled expansion when there is every assumption that the risk will be subsequently socialised through government support. Given the nature of India’s political economy, it is likely that such demands will also be made in other states.