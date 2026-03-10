Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided

When the Maharashtra state Budget was tabled in the Legislative Assembly last week, the government followed through on one of its poll promises. While normally this would warrant congratulations all around, on this occasion there is a complication: The poll promise in question is the offer of waiving agricultural loans. The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme, as it will be called, is hardly unique in the state’s history. In fact, it is the third farm-loan waiver that Maharashtra governments have introduced in the past decade. Under the terms of the scheme, eligible farmers with overdue crop loans on September 30, 2025, will have their debt up to ₹2 lakh waived. In addition, those who have made regular loan repayments will nevertheless receive payments of up to ₹50,000. Although Maharashtra’s debt as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) is about 19 per cent and lower than the national average, the state must desist from such populist measures. It also has a popular cash-distribution scheme for women.
India has a great deal of history of farm-loan waivers. They massively worsen the fiscal balance while not appreciably increasing agricultural welfare in the longer term. They also have problems in terms of moral hazard — there is little incentive to repay if farmers or any other interest group can, instead, lobby the government for a loan waiver. In this case, the state administration clearly thinks it is addressing the moral hazard essentially by making payments also to those who have repaid. But unless such repayments are complete, this will not solve the problem. And it worsens the other issue associated with farm-loan waivers, which is the burden it places on the exchequer. As Maharashtra’s own history shows, the question is not just moral hazard for individuals — it is moral hazard for the entire sector, incentivising debt-fuelled expansion when there is every assumption that the risk will be subsequently socialised through government support. Given the nature of India’s political economy, it is likely that such demands will also be made in other states.