A broken model: China is unwilling to implement the reforms needed

China’s model of growth has lasted far longer than it could have been expected, but it is finally running out of steam — or, alternatively, it ran out of steam some time ago, and the government is finally running out of the money needed to keep it going nonetheless. The basic model — financial repression of households raising capital, which the government then directs to investment and the creation of capacity, leading to exports of goods — is unsustainable in a world in which demand is not infinite and trade barriers are increasing. Besides, in China, productive capacity has grown too fast. Fixed-asset investment dropped in 2025, for the first time since 1989. Meanwhile, households are hesitant to increase spending at a time when real-estate prices are falling, and most mainlanders hold a large part of their wealth in immovable properties.