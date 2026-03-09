Rising external uncertainties: Iran war can complicate economic management

Attacks by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran have intensified, with no early end in sight. Since the objective of the war has not been clearly defined, the outcome is hard to guess. This has created a fair bit of uncertainty, particularly for a country like India. Since India imports more than 85 per cent of the oil it consumes, and most of it from West Asia, both rising prices and supply concerns can significantly complicate macroeconomic management. Brent crude oil prices, for instance, briefly surged on Monday to about $120 a barrel. Although India’s fundamentals are stable, sustained higher prices of oil could put pressure on both external accounts and government finances. From India’s macroeconomic standpoint, it is worth recalling that the Iran war has added to elevated levels of external uncertainties. India was subjected to punitive tariffs by the US in 2025. It was only in February that India and the US agreed to a trade deal. However, following the US Supreme Court judgment, it is not clear when the India-US trade agreement will be finalised.