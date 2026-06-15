Stocks to buy: Analyst recommends Avalon, Krishna Defence, TI India
Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking recommends to buy Krishna Defence, Avalon Technologies and TI India on Monday.
Aakash Shah Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Aakash Shah, Choice Equity Broking
Krishna Defence & Allied IndustriesBuy KRISHNADEF in Cash ₹1,210, SL ₹1,155, TGT ₹1,313 Krishna Defence & Allied Industries is showing strong bullish undertones and continues to maintain a well-defined higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart. The stock has repeatedly found support near its 50-day EMA over the past month, highlighting sustained buying interest at lower levels. Technically, the ₹1,200 zone has acted as a major resistance area and multiple swing-high hurdle in recent weeks. Although the stock has witnessed several attempts to cross this level before retreating towards its 20-day and 50-day EMA support zone, the overall price structure remains constructive. The recent breakout above ₹1,200 suggests strengthening momentum and indicates the possibility of a decisive upward move. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages, while RSI at 57.20 reflects improving strength without entering overbought territory. A sustained move above current levels can drive the stock towards ₹1,313, which coincides with its previous swing high. Maintain a stop loss at ₹1,155.
Avalon Technologies
Buy AVALON in Cash ₹1,687, SL ₹1,576, TGT ₹1,800 Avalon Technologies continues to display exceptional price strength and is currently trading near its fresh all-time high after registering a recent high of ₹1696. The stock remains firmly positioned in a strong higher high–higher low formation, supported by a rising trendline and bullish moving average alignment. Price action is consistently taking support near the 20-day EMA, indicating sustained accumulation and strong trend continuation characteristics. In the latest trading session, the stock surged 7.58 per cent with a strong bullish harami formation, accompanied by a noticeable rise in volumes, further validating buying interest. All key short-term and medium-term moving averages are trending upward, reflecting healthy momentum and robust market participation. The breakout to new highs places the stock in a favourable zone for trend-following traders. Based on Fibonacci extension projections, the next upside objective is placed near ₹1,800. Traders can consider buying at current levels with a stop loss of ₹1,576, which aligns closely with the 10-day EMA support zone.
TIINDIA
Buy TIINDIA in Cash ₹3,142 SL ₹2,960 TGT ₹3,420 Tube Investments of India has witnessed a notable improvement in its technical structure after emerging from a prolonged consolidation phase. Following a decisive move above the ₹2,727 zone, the stock has gradually strengthened its trend and started forming a constructive price pattern. A bullish Belt Hold formation near the ₹2,727 region, which coincided with support around the 100-day EMA, marked the beginning of the recent recovery. Since then, the stock has consistently respected its key short-term moving averages and is now trading comfortably above all major EMA levels, reflecting a positive shift in momentum. In the latest trading session, TIINDIA gained more than 5.5 per cent, indicating renewed buying interest and strong participation from market participants. RSI is currently placed near 57.57 and is approaching a bullish crossover zone, suggesting further upside potential. If momentum sustains, the stock can advance towards ₹3,420, which remains the immediate upside target, while ₹2,960 should be maintained as the stop-loss level. (Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:45 AM IST