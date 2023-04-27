Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Realistic assessment, healthy reduction, and more

Kanika Datta
Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
In its final monthly review for 2022-23, released this week, the ministry of finance reiterated that downside risks outweigh the upside risks to its growth forecast of 6.5 per cent for 2023-24. Given the risks, policy interventions should be targeted to improve the medium-term potential of the Indian economy, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:

Jaimini Bhagwati questions whether China has to inevitably face confrontation from the US and seek domination over India.  Read it here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar describes the evolution of the smartphone as the poor man’s TV. Read it here

The second edit explains why trends in out of pocket health expenditure must fall faster. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘These sportspersons … have brought glory to the tricolour. It is painful that they are forced to sit here. It’s our duty to ensure justice to them’
 
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in support of the wrestlers’ protest


First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

