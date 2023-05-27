Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Reinventing rotation, high-spending kicks, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Reinventing rotation, high-spending kicks, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Reinventing rotation, high-spending kicks, and more

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 12:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Politics at home, India’s possible ascent to ‘developed country’ status, the murky side of football in Europe, and the all but lost art of smiling -- for this weekend
T N Ninan says: The government’s target for India is to achieve “developed country” status by 2047 …  But there are some basic realities and India has to raise its game — unless we are just dealing with another chimera. Read here

Can rotating chief ministership work? Aditi Phadnis gives many such instances in the past. Read here
Are you greeted with a smile on a flight? Sandeep Goyal looks at the art of smiling. Read here

Read Kanika Datta to know the correlation between money power and footballing prowess in Europe. Read here


QUOTE
 
The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Supporting growth, dealing with debt stock, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

Best of BS Opinion: Boon and bane of AI, burden of proof, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story