Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Between hard rock & an election, Japanese Empress, more

Best of BS Opinion: Between hard rock & an election, Japanese Empress, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election, election in hills, hills
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
We argue that this election is far from normal for India’s economic future. In fact, the reforms that may follow could help determine India’s medium-term growth and economic aspirations, writes economist Pranjul Bhandari. Read here

In other views

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Amid shirking male heirs, Japanese are opening up to the idea of a reigning Empress. Yet change may be decades away, writes Sandeep Goyal.  Read here

Aditi Phadnis talks about political issues in Sikkim. Read here

While India is currently busy with elections, one hopes that the incoming government will respond to friendly overtures from Pakistan, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read here

Quote
 
“While examining the question of grant of interim bail/release, the courts always take into consideration the peculiarities associated with the person in question and the surrounding circumstances. In fact, to ignore the same would be iniquitous and wrong”
 
Supreme Court in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s case

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Best of BS Opinion: Making a better Indian Union, risk provisioning, more

Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise trade, Troubled spice route & more

Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story