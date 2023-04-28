Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

The Union Cabinet this week approved a policy for the medical devices sector that is designed to reduce India’s heavy dependence on imports. Given the scale of India’s requirement and potential in the sector to increase output and create jobs, the government’s intent cannot be faulted. However, it is worth noting that setting targets and announcing a policy does not yield much by itself. Instead, it should focus on creating an enabling environment for competitive manufacturing – without resorting to protective tariffs, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views:
K P Krishnan outlines lessons for public policy and security market reforms embedded in Sebi’s three-plus decades. Read it here
Suveen Sinha highlights the frequently overlooked human factor behind quick commerce. Read it here
The second edit says Joe Biden’s 2nd presidential bid is unlikely to enthuse Americans. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘The BJP’s ideology is like a snake; if you touch it your death is certain’