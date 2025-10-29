Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Cleaning the systems that power India's future

Best of BS Opinion: Cleaning the systems that power India's future

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

stubble burning
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If you’ve ever handled a rifle or seen a movie with lots of gunfights, you know that even the sharpest bullet won’t find its mark if the barrel is clogged. The residue of old shots, the metal’s fatigue, all blur precision. In many ways, today’s India is that rifle. Its barrels, including tax systems, factories, courts, and even its fields are powerful, but clogged. To hit the mark of growth, fairness, and innovation, the nation must first clean its barrels before firing again. The trigger is ready but the question is whether we’ll aim with precision or keep misfiring through the fog. Let’s dive in. 
Take the tax system. With 539,000 appeals worth Rs 16.6 trillion stuck in endless loops of delay, the barrel of justice has long gathered rust. As our first editorial notes, over 12,000 tax cases have been pending in High Courts for more than a decade. These are not just numbers, they are years of lost revenue, businesses hanging in limbo, and investors losing faith in India’s ability to enforce its own rules. The new tax law may promise a simpler future, but without structural cleaning it risks being another misfired round in an already jammed chamber. 
In another corner of the global factory, Amazon is reengineering its gun altogether. By 2027, it aims to automate three-fourths of its logistics operations, cutting 160,000 jobs and saving $12 billion in fulfilment costs. It’s efficient at ballistic speed. Yet, as our second editorial warns, such precision can wound if they remain aloof of empathy. The bullets of automation must be aimed wisely towards productivity, not unemployment. 
Meanwhile, Jayant Sinha argues that India’s prosperity depends on cleaning and calibrating its innovation engine. To reach the “Green Frontier,” India needs Bell Labs-like institutions that turn ideas into industrial might. He urges corporations to fund serious R&D, pay researchers competitively, and let innovation flow from labs to launchpads. Without strong institutions and sustained execution, our scientific ambition will remain powder without spark. 
And then, there’s the smoke that clouds our literal skies. Arunabha Ghosh and Kurinji Kemanth insist that stubble burning can end by 2028 if Punjab and Haryana synchronise policy, technology, and political will. Reforming custom hiring centres, scaling farmer education, and building biomass markets could clear the air, quite literally. It’s the same lesson again. Clean the barrel of the land itself so the air can breathe freely and our shots at sustainability find their mark. 
Finally, Sanjeev Ahluwalia reviews After the Spike by Dean Spears and Michael Geruso, a book that scrubs the moral lens through which we view population. Rejecting old fears of overpopulation, the authors see people not as burdens but as potential. They argue for balance. Neither control nor chaos, but humane management grounded in freedom, dignity, and welfare. Because even in demography, a steady hand and a clean aim can decide the future. 
Stay tuned!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: SME IPOs' heady rise masks irrational exuberance

Best of BS Opinion: Of roses, monsters, and everything in between

Best of BS Opinion: Steering the ship through uncertainty and change

Best of BS Opinion: The world never runs out of drama, data, or diplomacy

Best of BS Opinion: India has to tackle air, energy, and AI challenges

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story