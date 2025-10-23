Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The world never runs out of drama, data, or diplomacy

Best of BS Opinion: The world never runs out of drama, data, or diplomacy

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Investors, mutual fund
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There’s something oddly poetic about holding a cup of coffee and realising that the air you’re breathing just hit a new record for carbon dioxide. 2024 saw the sharpest rise in COâ‚‚ levels since 1957, a chilling prelude to COP30 in Belem, Brazil, highlights our first editorial. The Amazon, once the planet’s green lungs, is now coughing up carbon, while global pledges fade like the rainforest canopy. The US’ backpedalling on climate finance, Wall Street’s retreat from net-zero alliances, and political amnesia in the face of burning forests have left negotiators facing an awkward truth: the planet’s patience is wearing thinner than the ozone layer once did. 
Meanwhile, back home, our second editorial notes how India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment is attempting a reboot of its own ecosystem. Its new draft, Shram Shakti Niti, promises to make India’s labour force future-ready with AI-enabled job matching, digital credentials, and portable social security. Think of it as the government’s attempt to turn the National Career Service into a job portal that doesn’t ghost you. Yet, the challenge remains of how to balance tech-driven efficiency with actual job creation for millions in the informal sector. After all, a data-driven dream only works if people can afford the data packs. 
Over in global trade, economists Shoumitro Chatterjee and Arvind Subramanian warn of a new “China Shock.” China’s $2-trillion trade surplus, powered by low-skill manufacturing and industrial subsidies, isn’t just rattling the West anymore, it’s squeezing developing nations. Countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia are losing their manufacturing edge while Beijing reaps the benefits. It’s a global game of musical chairs, except China seems to own the music, the chairs, and the floor. 
And then there’s the chaos closer to home — India’s cities. Amit Kapoor paints a familiar picture: clogged drains, gridlocked roads, and local governments with less power than your Wi-Fi signal during monsoon. Despite the 74th Constitutional Amendment promising real urban autonomy back in 1992, most local bodies remain puppets in state hands. Only 29 per cent of funds reach development work, proof that decentralisation still hasn’t found Google Maps. 
To close the week on a quieter, more reflective note, Shyam Saran dives into Peacemaker: U Thant, the Untold Story of the U.N.in the 1960s by Thant Myint-U, a biography that resurrects one of the most underrated diplomats in modern history, the Burmese Secretary-General who steered the UN through the Cuban Missile Crisis, the India-Pakistan conflict, and the turbulent birth of Bangladesh. His story, told with scholarly precision and emotional depth, reminds us that diplomacy was once an art of restraint and empathy, not posturing and photo-ops.  
Stay tuned!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: India's AI challenge and lessons for public banks

Best of BS Opinion: Growth's next chapter is written in innovation

Best of BS Opinion: When smooth systems are hiding fragile realities

Best of BS Opinion: It's time to stop ghosting your own potential

Best of BS Opinion: Forging a spine of steel in a forever shifting world

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story