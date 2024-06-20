Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The value of a human life, Connecting exporters & more

Best of BS Opinion: The value of a human life, Connecting exporters & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Economics and science have created injustices that legal systems cannot solve. Two looming problems are climate change and ageing societies
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Government capital expenditure has been a significant growth driver in the post-pandemic period, prompting suggestions, particularly from industry, that the Union government should further increase the allocation in the upcoming full Budget for this financial year. However, there are limits to which government capital expenditure can push growth. Private investment must pick up pace to sustain the economic growth momentum, notes our lead editorial. Read here 

In other views

Modern economics has become a contest between human values and economic valuations, caused by two conceptual problems. One is the utilitarian principle. The other is the impossibility of quantifying a human life. Economic cost-benefit valuations have corrupted human values, as well as public policies and legal processes, notes Arun Maira. Read here

Saurabh Agarwal and Divya Bhushan of EY highlight the roadmap for GST 2.0. Read here

“Headline inflation is gradually easing, driven by sustained softening of its core component, although the path of disinflation is interrupted by volatile and elevated food prices.”
 
June Bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

