Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Goa lessons for BJP, road ahead to Viksit Bharat, more

Best of BS Opinion: Goa lessons for BJP, road ahead to Viksit Bharat, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Goa assembly election
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Who would be better for the US economy? There is no debate here, says Joseph Stiglitz

Atanu Chakraborty looks at the road ahead to Viksit Bharat, saying both entry and exit of capital should be facilitated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Aditi Phadnis highlights the lessons the BJP should learn from Goa.

Sadfishing is using one’s emotional state to create sympathy. Does it work in advertising? Read Sandeep Goyal

Abhijeet Kumar looks at dystopian futures arising out of water scarcity.


QUOTE
 
Public service is a privilege; whether you voted Labour or not… my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for the good.
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

The road ahead to Viksit Bharat

Premium

Is the future here already?

Premium

Does sadfishing really work?

Premium

Goa lessons for BJP

There's no debating who would be better for US economy

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story