Best of BS Opinion: Budget must signal change, Lagging indicator & more

With less than six years remaining, the Sustainable Development Goals, part of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, require intensified effort on India’s part to achieve its 17 goals and 169 associated targets, notes our lead editorial. Read here
Our second edit notes gender diversity in India Inc is still sub-optimal. Read here
In other views
Some of India’s boldest reforms have come during a coalition government. It is time for such reforms to set India on a path to a more inclusive sustainable development, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here
With India heavily reliant on import of minerals—100 per cent for cobalt, nickel and lithium, and 93 per cent copper and its concentrates— securing supply chains is crucial amid potential geopolitical pressures and vulnerabilities in strategic sectors, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar Read here
Quote“We need not feel bad about reforms, we need not shy away from reforms.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi