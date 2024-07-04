Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Budget must signal change, Lagging indicator & more

Best of BS Opinion: Budget must signal change, Lagging indicator & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

With the election done and dusted, it’s time to get back to the business of running the country. The Budget for FY24-25 presents the government with an opportunity to show how it has absorbed the messages sent by the electorate. It cannot be business
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With less than six years remaining, the Sustainable Development Goals, part of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, require intensified effort on India’s part to achieve its 17 goals and 169 associated targets, notes our lead editorial. Read here

Our second edit notes gender diversity in India Inc is still sub-optimal. Read here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

Some of India’s boldest reforms have come during a coalition government. It is time for such reforms to set India on a path to a more inclusive sustainable development, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here

With India heavily reliant on import of minerals—100 per cent for cobalt, nickel and lithium, and 93 per cent copper and its concentrates— securing supply chains is crucial amid potential geopolitical pressures and vulnerabilities in strategic sectors, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar Read here

Quote
 
“We need not feel bad about reforms, we need not shy away from reforms.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Sustainable development

Premium

Lagging indicator

Premium

Budget must signal change

Premium

Breaking the minerals monopoly

Best of BS Opinion: Investor confidence, uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story