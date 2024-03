Best of BS opinion: Simultaneous elections, pharma regulation & more

As widely expected, the high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind set up to study the possibility of simultaneous elections for all three levels of government has unanimously endorsed the idea and recommended the way forward. Despite the merits of the idea, political developments, such as the early dissolution of a state Assembly or the Lok Sabha, may need to be accounted for. It is important, therefore, says the top edit, that the recommendations are taken forward only with wider political consensus. Holding simultaneous elections is not an end worth achieving if it undermines democratic values, the edit says. Read it here