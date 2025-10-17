Best of BS Opinion: It's time to stop ghosting your own potential

There’s a haunted house we all heard about during our childhood, the one at the end of the lane that everyone swore was cursed. We’d dare each other to step inside, but never really did. As it turns out, we all grew up and built our own versions of it, the invisible ones, those inside our heads. It’s where our half-lived dreams live, where bold ideas wait in the attic, where every “maybe later” becomes another ghost. But today, our writeups are about people and institutions who are finally stopping to do that. They are picking up the call, answering their own possibilities, and rewriting their destinies. Let’s dive in.