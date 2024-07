Best of BS Opinion: MNC selldowns, data analysis and GST policy, more

In a welcome development last week, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved an amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Accordingly, packaged food items will display information regarding salt, total sugar, and saturated fat in a bold and relatively big font. In this context, our lead editorial notes, although the FSSAI must be commended for being proactive in this regard, just mentioning the nutritional information in a relatively big front would be of limited use if consumers don’t understand what they mean and when things start becoming unsafe. Read here