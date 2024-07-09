Best of BS Opinion: MNC selldowns, data analysis and GST policy, more

In a welcome development last week, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved an amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Accordingly, packaged food items will display information regarding salt, total sugar, and saturated fat in a bold and relatively big font. In this context, our lead editorial notes, although the FSSAI must be commended for being proactive in this regard, just mentioning the nutritional information in a relatively big front would be of limited use if consumers don’t understand what they mean and when things start becoming unsafe. Read here
In other views
As multinational corporations capitalise on India's valuation premium, there are reasons for caution as well, writes Akash Prakash.
The GST rate rationalisation exercise would need to be complimented on the supply side by a restructured tariff policy. It is imperative, as mentioned by all leading economists, that the incidence of Customs duty must be brought down from the present level of 18 per cent to 10 per cent or below, writes VS Krishnan.
Quote“The government will use the budget as an opportunity to make a big picture statement about the long-term economic policy vision over the next several years, rather than minor stimulus announcements.”
Goldman Sachs in a research note