Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

LAND
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Tamal Bandyopadhyay
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The group of ministers (GoM) formed to suggest a future path on GST has a consequential decision to make. This decision concerns the future course of the compensation cess, which was imposed on certain items in the highest tax bracket to compensate state governments for revenue losses for the first five years after the new tax was introduced.  The states have suggested merging the compensation cess with GST rates. Though this appears a sensible solution, the decision will require the GoM to take multiple variables into account. The top edit explains the options. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Tamal Bandyopadhyay assesses the Reserve Bank of India’s order last week  directing four of NBFCs to cease and desist from sanctioning and disbursing fresh loans. Read it here

Debashis Basu questions the popular narrative about India’s economic growth story. Read it here

Mihir Sharma explains the complexities of land and real estate markets and their relationship with economic development. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Small is not beautiful, a revival in China, more

Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Best of BS Opinion: Valuable legacy, quantum clock is ticking, more

Best of BS Opinion: Strategy for GST reforms, unambiguous commitment, more

Best of BS Opinion: A lenders warning, NSS at 75, preparing for 2047, more

 
‘To think that certain agents of the Indian government could contract violent crimes across North America and get away with it. That was a tremendous strategic error’
 
Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Best of BS Opinion: Power of institutions, Safe landing and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story