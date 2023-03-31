Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Taking a re-look at the RBI’s role and the world of the start-ups are what we have today. Ajay Tyagi: The RBI must stop acting as debt manager for government borrowing. Suveen Sinha: In a start-up, marital discord between founders can have a deeper impact because most start-ups, not only in India but the world over, come to be identified with their founders and share the ups and downs of not only

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

