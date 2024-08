Best of BS Opinion: Paradox of China's globalisation, banana problem, more

China’s trading partners are accusing it of allegedly attempting to export its excess capacity, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, and to undermine domestic industries in the US and Europe. Yet, China’s share of global exports continues to soar, despite other countries’ restrictive trade responses and domestic actions that should have corrected the imbalance. What explains this? Unconventional export subsidies or competitive efficiency, especially in mastering new technologies? Arvind Subramanian suggests that the West should be discussing these issues with China, tailoring responses to the underlying diagnosis rather than taking knee-jerk protectionist measures that serve only to stoke tensions. Read it here