Best of BS Opinion: Paradox of China's globalisation, banana problem, more

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
China’s trading partners are accusing it of allegedly attempting to export its excess capacity, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, and to undermine domestic industries in the US and Europe. Yet, China’s share of global exports continues to soar, despite other countries’ restrictive trade responses and domestic actions that should have corrected the imbalance. What explains this? Unconventional export subsidies or competitive efficiency, especially in mastering new technologies? Arvind Subramanian suggests that the West should be discussing these issues with China, tailoring responses to the underlying diagnosis rather than taking knee-jerk protectionist measures that serve only to stoke tensions. Read it here

In other views:  

R Gopalakrishnan outlines the Four Qs of the leader of the future – IQ, EQ, AQ and SQ. Read it here

Kumar Abishek explains why Chandrayaan-3 is a triumph not just for India but the Global South too. Read it here

Devangshu Datta highlights the likely biodiversity catastrophe in the event of the destruction of the vulnerable 1,000-odd banana species Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious”
 
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris
First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

