Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

A study of India’s food consumption policy by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister records key shifts in households' average monthly per capita expenditure in rural and urban areas across all states and Union territories in the country. What implications do these changing patterns have for policy-makers? The top edit outlines some of the key transitions. Read it here
The second edit says Kamala Harris put Trump on the back foot in the presidential debate. Read it here
T T Ram Mohan explains why RBI’s concerns over deposit growth are valid. Read it here
My column examines the link between inadequate workplace safety for women and the lack of women leaders in the workplace. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘You’re not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me”Kamala Harris to Donald Trump at the presidential debate