BJP leaders meet in Haryana to assess preparations for swearing-in ceremony

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia on Monday held a meeting in Panchkula with some of the leaders from Haryana to take stock of preparations for the sweariin ceremony of the new party-led government in the state slated for October 17. The meeting was held in the BJP office at Panchkula. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Apart from BJP general secretary Chugh and party's Haryana affairs in-charge Poonia, the meeting was attended by former state assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia. The BJP leaders also went to Dussehra ground in Panchkula, the venue of the event, to assess the preparations and arrangements being made for the event.

Chugh said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is going to be formed in Haryana for the third time, which will be a historic moment, he said.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers including J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, senior party leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the oath-taking event in Panchkula.

Tight security arrangements are being made at the venue of the event, officials said.

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the polls.

The BJP parliamentary board had on Sunday appointed Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana, a meeting which is likely to take place a day before the sweariin ceremony.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.

Meanwhile, Poonia said the people of Haryana have created history by giving mandate to the BJP for the third time.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is moving fast on the path of development.

In the third term, the BJP government in Haryana will work to make the state a developed and progressive state under the guidance of PM Modi, Poonia said.

He said the BJP is a party that fulfils the aspirations of the people. The BJP delivers what it promises, he said.

Sanjay Bhatia, who is the coordinator of the sweariin ceremony, said October 17 will be a historic day for Haryana.

"The BJP is going to form the government for the third time. The public has put its stamp of approval on the path of progress that Haryana has taken. Winning for the third consecutive time is a proof of the public's unwavering faith in our government," Bhatia said.