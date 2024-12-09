Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition put up a stunning show, winning over 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA could collectively manage only 46 seats

Maharashtra Assembly
He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was on Monday elected unopposed as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Narwekar filed his nomination papers on Sunday and was elected unopposed as the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided not to put up a contest.

The BJP leader, who was the speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years, was re-elected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai in the November 20 assembly elections.

The speaker's election will be followed by a floor test to prove the new government's strength. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will then address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

During his tenure as Maharashtra assembly speaker, Narwekar had ruled that the party led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate and real Shiv Sena after a split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party.

He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

More From This Section

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by opposition parties

AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools, questions Amit Shah

Real challenge in J&K is to manage complex web of public expectations: PDP

Constitution expects judicial independence, impartiality, says Owaisi

CPI(M) offices can be demolished overnight, warns Cong's Kerala chief

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition put up a stunning show, winning over 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA could collectively manage only 46 seats.

The party positions in the 15th assembly are:  Mahayuti - BJP 132 MLAs; Shiv Sena 57; NCP 41; Jan Surabaya Shakti Party 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksh 1; Independents 2; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1.

Opposition - Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 MLAs; Congress 16; NCP (SP) 10; CPM 1; PWP 1; AIMIM 1; Samajwadi Party 2.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP responsible for fear after bomb threats to Delhi schools: Sisodia

LIVE news updates: Kochi-bound flight makes 'emergency landing' in Chennai, all passengers safe

Rijiju calls for unity against anti-India forces, urges Congress to act

Farmers unhappy with both INDIA bloc and BJP govt, says Sarwan Singh

Farmers suspend foot march to Delhi for the day after some suffer injuries

Topics :BJPMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtra governmentShiv SenaNCP

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story