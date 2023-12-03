Home / Politics / INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber for Winter Session strategy

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber for Winter Session strategy

INDIA alliance partners' parliamentary leaders would meet on Monday morning in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House

File image of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs during a joint press conference
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With the Parliament's Winter Session set to begin on Monday, the leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in both the Houses.

Sources said that the INDIA alliance partners' parliamentary leaders would meet on Monday morning in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The opposition leaders have been holding meetings during the Parliament sessions to evolve a joint strategy in both the Houses to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to start on a stormy note as the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is on the cards on the first day itself.

This is the last full session ahead of next year's general elections and the BJP would like to clear all pending legislations during the Winter Session.

Among the bills pending before the Parliament include the new bills to replace the IPC, Criminal Penal Code and the Evidence Act besides the bill on appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

Also Read

Govt to convene all party meet on Sat ahead of Parliament winter session

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament to take place between December 4-22

Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

Parliament winter session: 19 Bills, 2 financial items likely to be tabled

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Modi ki guarantee trumped Congress promises in Chhattisgarh polls

Rajasthan poll results: Traditional voting pattern, public ire oust Cong

Telangana election results: All key points as Cong sails to victory

Assembly poll results show support for BJP's battle against corruption: PM

Assembly election results 2023: How did sitting MPs perform in five states?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United Oppositionmallikarjun khargeCongressPaliament Winter session

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story