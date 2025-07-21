Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

Government on Sunday had indicated its willingness to discuss in Parliament Operation Sindoor, a key opposition demand at an all-party meeting on eve of the Monsoon session

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

During the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition is set to corner the government on several issues (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday, the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes it to the country to be present when the issue of 'Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump' is finally taken up for discussion.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at Modi over his foreign visit this week, saying "48 hours later, the Super Premium Frequent Flyer" will start yet another foreign visit and the "people of Manipur will have more cause for disappointment".

Prime Minister Modi will pay a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from Wednesday to shore up overall bilateral ties and formalise the landmark India-UK free trade deal.

 

In a post on X before the start of the session, Ramesh said, "Very shortly the nattily dressed Prime Minister will give his usual Desh ke Naam Sandesh through the media outside the Parliament Building before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This will be full of his usual platitudes and hypocrisy."

"Prime Minister Modi is very, very, very rarely present in Parliament. He speaks once a year on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. But this time he owes it to the country to be present when the issue of Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump is finally taken up for discussion," Ramesh said.

Also Read

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Pramod Tiwari, Pramod

We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Monsoon Session begins tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Parliament, New Parliament

All-party meet: Oppn raises Trump's remarks, SIR; govt assures discussion

tax

Parl panel report on new Income Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in LS on Monday

The Government on Sunday had indicated its willingness to discuss in Parliament Operation Sindoor, a key opposition demand at an all-party meeting on eve of the Monsoon session, even as the INDIA bloc insisted that Prime Minister Modi should respond on the matter as well as on the US President's 'ceasefire' claims and SIR in Bihar.

The Congress on Sunday had demanded that Prime Minister Modi himself should respond to debates in Parliament's Monsoon session on various issues, including Pahalgam attack, US President Donald Trump's ceasefire claims and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition is set to corner the government on several issues.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc also held a meeting to chalk out their joint strategy and present a united face in attacking the government on intelligence failures that resulted in the Pahalgam attack, Trump's ceasefire claims, besides on SIR in Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Raj Thackeray, Raj

Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

PremiumCEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revision

Premiumelection, bihar polls

A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Topics : Narendra Modi Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session Congress Jairam Ramesh Operation Sindoor Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon