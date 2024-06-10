LIVE news: Anti-terror agency to investigate J-K bus attack after 9 killed, search ops underway
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims, attacked by terrorists, plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi sunday evening. A search operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday morning following the attack. The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori cave temple when it came under attack. As the terrorists opened fire, the bus fell into a gorge. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha assured action against those behind it. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X.
After the far-right trounced his centrist alliance in EU polls, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday declared that he was dissolving parliament and calling snap legislative elections. The outcome of the EU elections, Macron said, is "not a good result for parties who defend Europe." The first round of polling for the lower house National Assembly will take place on June 30, with the second round on July 7.
An Indian-origin man from Punjab's Ludhiana, Yuvraj Goyal, was killed in Canada's Surrey on Friday. Yuvraj, 28, worked as a sales executive after arriving in Canada in 2019 on a student visa and had recently received his Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status.The motive for his murder is being probed, the Royal Canadian Police said.
Anti-terror agency to investigate J-K bus attack
A search operation has begun for the terrorists who opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday. India Today reported that the National Investigation Agency has been tasked to probe the attack. The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori cave temple when it came under attack.
