Those who have looted Delhi will pay price for it, says BJP's Ashish Sood

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta's swearing-in ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party Minister-designate Ashish Sood reiterated the party's aim of making a 'Viksit Delhi' with a BJP government at the helm in the national capital.

He also vowed to have anyone who has 'looted Delhi' pay the price for it.

"We have resolved to make Delhi a 'Viksit Delhi'...She is a local leader and has worked for Delhi in various capacities. Those who have looted Delhi will have to pay the price for it," Sood told ANI.

His remarks come amidst the BJP repeatedly raising the issue of corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed AAP's Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, she has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women. Also Read: Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE 2025

Also Read

Notably, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has order a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the report submitted on February 13, the CVC asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that "building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres). On October 14, 2024, Gupta filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding illegal construction at the residence.

The Delhi CM-designate has also refused to stay at that residence.

The residence of Kejriwal was often touted as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the opposition leaders and became a major topic in the recently concluded elections, where BJP secured a historic victory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.