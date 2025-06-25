Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'Wings are yours': Tharoor posts cryptic message after Kharge's Modi snub

'Wings are yours': Tharoor posts cryptic message after Kharge's Modi snub

Congress chief Kharge criticised Tharoor for praising PM Modi in a recent article on Operation Sindoor; the MP responded with a poetic post, fuelling talk of internal dissent

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled swipe at Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a cryptic message on X, interpreted as a subtle retort to internal criticism.
 
“Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one,” Tharoor wrote, accompanied by an image of a bird in flight. 

Kharge’s jibe sparks intra-party tension

Kharge, responding to Tharoor’s recent article commending Modi’s diplomacy after Operation Sindoor, remarked, “It’s country first for us, but for some people, it’s Modi first.” The comment was seen as one of the sharpest rebukes from the Congress high command amid growing speculation of a rift.
 

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge slams Centre's Emergency commemoration as political diversion

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Not a sign of my leaping to join BJP: Tharoor on Op Sindoor outreach column

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

 
Tharoor had written in The Hindu that Prime Minister Modi’s “energy, dynamism and willingness to engage” were valuable diplomatic assets, deserving broader support. The article drew attention after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response, named Operation Sindoor.  ALSO READ: 'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

Congress distances itself from Tharoor’s praise

Though Tharoor later clarified at a Moscow event that his views were patriotic and not indicative of any political shift, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate reiterated that his opinion did not reflect the party’s official stance.
 
“It may be his own opinion; it is not the opinion of the Congress party,” Shrinate said, stressing that the party had consistently challenged the government’s narrative with evidence.
 
Kharge also remarked that Tharoor is highly fluent in English. "I can't read English well. His language is very good. That's why we have made him a Congress Working Committee member," he said in a press conference.  ALSO READ: Not a sign of my leaping to join BJP: Tharoor on Op Sindoor outreach column

Operation Sindoor stirs political friction

Congress initially supported the government’s retaliation against the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. However, it later shifted stance, demanding transparency over the ceasefire and questioning the role of the United States in its mediation.
 
Tharoor’s support for the government’s diplomatic handling — coupled with his nomination to lead a parliamentary delegation — deepened the perception of internal disagreement within the Opposition ranks.

Praise amid polarisation

Despite the internal criticism, Tharoor’s comments during a time of national crisis earned him praise from even his usual critics, who appreciated his willingness to put party politics aside.

More From This Section

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

EC to review voters' lists in six states to weed out illegal immigrants

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

JP Nadda, Nadda

Congress continues to have dictatorial mindset of Emergency, says Nadda

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan slams Andhra govt for failing to support students, unemployed youth

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Congress slams govt over US travel advisory, calls it diplomatic failure

Topics : Shashi Tharoor mallikarjun kharge Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon