Will raise Congress's plan to go solo in BMC polls with high command: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he will talk to the Congress high command over its Mumbai unit's decision to go solo in the forthcoming city civic body polls, as the move could benefit the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after a break of more than a month, Raut, who is undergoing medical treatment, also said it is necessary to have the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi fold to ensure the ruling BJP's defeat.

Elections to various local bodies in the state are scheduled for Tuesday.

The schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and some other civic bodies has not yet been announced. The Supreme Court has directed that the local body polls in Maharashtra be completed by January 31, 2026.

Last month, the Mumbai Congress ruled out an alliance with the MNS and said it will contest the civic body polls independently. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) insists that the Congress should be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai. "Discussions are on with the Congress. But if the confidence of the Congress has increased after the Bihar polls and if they want to contest independently in Mumbai, then let them do that," Raut said. In the Bihar assembly polls held last month, the ruling NDA retained power by winning more than 200 seats in the 243-member House. The Congress, part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan camp, managed to win only six seats.

"I am going to Delhi in the second week of December and I will endeavour to talk to the Congress high command. Our stand is that Congress should be a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai. Coming of Raj Thackeray (in the MVA fold) will lead to the defeat of the BJP," Raut said. He further said positive discussions were taking place between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and meetings were underway on seat-sharing. There is an excellent dialogue between Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, he added. The Rajya Sabha member accused the BJP of corrupting the election culture in Maharashtra over the last five years.