Nothing to worry amid rising competition: Berger Paints MD to shareholders

Berger Paints India, the second largest paint company in India, expects to continue increasing its market share even in the wake of increased competition and hopes to achieve its target of Rs 20,000 turnover by 2029.

Assuring shareholders at the company’s 100th annual general meeting, Abhijit Roy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Berger Paints India, said, there was nothing much to worry. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are keeping a close watch on all competitors who have come in recently. Competitors have been part of the paint industry for long. Many MNCs have come in - they have great expertise, technology, resources,” he pointed out, adding that Berger has continued to beat them and grow in the market.

Roy’s comments come in the wake of the entry by the Aditya Birla group into the decorative paints segment.

The Berger MD said that for the last four years, the company has been gaining 0.5-0.6 per cent market share year-on-year. “We are well on our way to further gain market share by another 0.5-0.6 per cent.”

Berger, which is in its 100th year, has set sights on a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore by 2029. “It took us almost 100 years to get to Rs 10,000 crore. In the next six years, we will do another Rs 10,000 crore,” Roy said during a media interaction after the company’s AGM.

In FY24, the company’s consolidated turnover stood at Rs 11,199 crore and standalone at Rs 10,003 crore.

Roy is banking on increased urbanization and the government focus on infrastructure to drive growth.

In the decorative category, painting happens whenever urbanization improves, he pointed out. “Today, the urbanization level is about 35 per cent in India Consumption (of paint) is going to increase until urbanization increases to 50-55 per cent. So there is a big runway for opportunity,” Roy explained.

In the protective and general industries, Roy said, Berger is the leader. “There is a lot of stress by the government on infrastructure. We stand to gain the most.”

However, the first quarter of the current financial year was impacted by elections, weather and slowdown in markets like West Bengal and Kerala. Price decreases in Q3 and Q4 impacted value sales.

Since June, Berger has taken three price hikes with a total impact of 2.5 per cent which is expected to improve value growth. Part of it, Roy said, was to neutralize the impact of raw material prices which was about 1.5 per cent.

Two greenfield projects are on the cards – Panagarh (West Bengal) and Odisha. The combined investment in the project would be about Rs 2,000 crore.

As Berger prepares for the next leg of growth, the baton is being passed to the next generation.

At the AGM, the company’s chairman, Kuldip Singh Dhingra, told shareholders, in the 100th year of existence, as a part of regular succession planning exercise of the company ensuring seamless transition to the next generation of leaders, Rishma Kaur, non-executive director will be appointed as the chairperson of the company with effect from August 13, 2024, while Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, non-executive director will be appointed as the vice chairman of the company from the same date subject to their appointment as being approved by the shareholders at the AGM.

Rishma Kaur is daughter of Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Kanwar Singh Dhingra, his nephew and son of Gurbachan Singh Dhingra. The appointments were approved at a board meeting on August 9.

As part of the transition, Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra would continue as non-executive directors designated chairman emeritus and vice chairman emeritus.