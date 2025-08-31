Asia Cup 2025: Big relief for India as Gill and Bumrah ace fitness test

India’s prospects for the 2025 Asia Cup have brightened considerably as key players, including Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, successfully cleared rigorous pre-season fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The comprehensive exams included the standard Yo-Yo test and a DXA scan to ensure each player met the demanding fitness standards required for international competition.

The news comes as a major reassurance for the team and support staff, following concerns about Gill's health after his earlier withdrawal from the Duleep Trophy due to illness. According to sources close to the team, the coaching staff considers the successful clearance of these tests as evidence of the squad's determination and professionalism, especially as they gear up for the continental tournament beginning September 9 in Dubai.

What’s the latest Shubman Gill, set to serve as India’s Test skipper and T20 vice-captain, has recovered fully from his recent fever and looks ready to join the squad in Dubai soon for Asia Cup duties. Along with him, Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma have also excelled in meeting the pre-tournament fitness benchmarks. Reports from within the team indicate that medical and coaching staff were particularly vigilant regarding Gill due to his recent health concerns, but his successful assessment has come as a major relief to selectors. Standby stars and squad updates Additional squad members, including Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur, also cleared the fitness assessments at the Centre of Excellence; meanwhile, both Jaiswal and Sundar await opportunities as standbys for the Asia Cup squad. Shardul Thakur is slated to remain in the city to lead West Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy semifinal, with the support team expressing confidence in his match readiness.

Focused preparations for Rohit Sharma Despite his recent retirement from Test and T20 formats, ODI captain Rohit Sharma could make a return to action before the November series in Australia. Insiders suggest he may feature for India A against Australia A in Kanpur’s upcoming one-day matches, pending final confirmation. For now, Sharma is expected to stay in the city and continue high-intensity training at the Centre of Excellence, underlining his commitment to remaining match-fit. Duleep Trophy impact and player monitoring Many Asia Cup squad members, such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and standby option Riyan Parag, have been actively participating in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, which precluded them from the centralised fitness test. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, currently among the standbys, is under close medical supervision after missing the Duleep Trophy due to a groin issue. The medical staff reportedly remain optimistic about his recovery, but his participation in upcoming fixtures will be closely monitored.