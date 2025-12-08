Robot dog 'PARAM' walks down Bengaluru Street, stuns locals; watch video

In Bengaluru, a new technological phenomenon has captured everyone's interest. It's not a human; rather, it's a robot dog ambling across the city. People have been astounded and intrigued by the sight, particularly since this futuristic device is not only aesthetically pleasing but also incredibly powerful.

Online discussions were triggered by the video posted on X, with some hailing PARAM as a significant milestone for Indian innovation and expressing enthusiasm for potential future developments.

Viral video on ‘Param’ in Bangalore

The robot dog can be seen strolling around Bengaluru's HSR Layout in a video posted by X account @Runtime. The robot dog, PARAM, weighs 35 kg and runs on hot-swappable batteries for eight hours, according to the popular article.

Tech influencer Caleb shared the image again and claimed that PARAM is "almost entirely indigenous," with the Nvidia Jetson GPU and actuators being the only non-Indian components.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out “This is so much more impressive when you realise that this robot dog is almost entirely indigenous. Only non-Indian parts are the actuators + Nvidia Jetson GPU. Oh, and it was built by a team of 5 people in 30 days. IP67 rated, running temperature: -20C to +55C,” Caleb mentioned on X.

Netizen reacts to the robot dog in Bangalore

The post immediately attracted attention and sparked a flurry of responses. Many users hailed the development, with one stating, “Impressive work, our technocrats and your reporting needs more appreciation and support.”

Another user wrote, “What about the software? That’s the most crucial factor of any robot. 30 days is definitely not enough to develop such software. Assembling a computer is not the same as creating a computer.”