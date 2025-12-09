From Labubu madness to Nano Banana: Internet trends that defined 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, what a ride it’s been! From quirky collectibles to nostalgic throwbacks and viral DIY experiments, the year saw a flurry of social media trends keeping everyone glued to their screens. Whether it was creepy-cute Labubu dolls or the glowing turmeric challenge, 2025 was all about going viral.

Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about trends of the year:

Gemini AI photo trends

3D figurines and collectibles

One of 2025’s most unexpected breakout trends was the Nano Banana 3D figurine wave. Powered by Google’s Gemini, the trend let users turn a single photo into hyper-realistic miniature models with no design skills or payment required. Public figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cricketer Shubman Gill, joined in. Fans recreated themselves, celebrities and even pets as collectible toys, complete with acrylic stands, props and retail-style packaging, turning a quirky internet moment into one of the year’s most recognisable digital fads.

Retro/vintage portraits

Following the Nano Banana craze, Gemini’s retro portrait feature dominated social media, transforming simple selfies into dramatic 90s Bollywood-inspired portraits. Chiffon sarees, grainy textures, warm golden-hour lighting and delicate floral accents became the signature look, blending nostalgia with AI creativity to create timeless visual moments.

Hug my younger self

The 'Hug My Younger Self' trend, also powered by Gemini, let users transform childhood photos into polaroid-style images of their present selves embracing their younger versions. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone joined the trend, making it one of 2025’s most heartwarming examples of AI evoking nostalgia and emotion.

Celebrity and world leader photos

AI-generated celebrity selfies were another standout trend. Using Gemini or Flash Image Model 2.5, users placed themselves alongside Bollywood stars and global icons. Red-carpet selfies with Shah Rukh Khan or coffee moments with Priyanka Chopra flooded Instagram feeds, making playful, hyper-realistic fantasy meet reality.

Ghibli

OpenAI’s GPT-4o brought Studio Ghibli’s magical animation to a new generation. Users worldwide generated Ghibli-style images, recreating portraits, pets, landscapes and everyday moments in soft lighting, whimsical skies and lush colours. In India, the craze reached personalities from PM Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, sparking debates on creativity, copyright and AI’s environmental impact. Over 700 million Ghibli-style images were generated by more than 130 million users, making it a standout digital trend.

Matcha

Matcha became a defining lifestyle trend in 2025, evolving from wellness reels to a daily ritual for urban millennials and Gen Z. From niche cafés to Swiggy Instamart and Amazon Fresh, its vibrant green hue and health benefits dominated social media, with celebrity mentions boosting its appeal. Beyond taste, matcha symbolised self-care, productivity and quiet luxury in the post-pandemic wellness aesthetic.

Labubu

Labubu emerged as one of the year’s most unexpected internet sensations. With its wide eyes, exaggerated features and mischievous grin, the doll became a Gen Z-approved cultural artefact. Influencers, fashionistas and stylists showcased it in lookbooks and reels, while resale prices touched lakhs. Internet lore, spooky backstories and surreal edits added to its charm. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the craze, sharing a video of a red Labubu in his car, cementing its status as a cultural moment of 2025.

Wabi-sabi

A clip from King of the Hill introduced the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi” to social media, celebrating imperfection and self-acceptance. Creators highlighted quirks such as crooked teeth or unique features, labelling them “wabi-sabi.” Bobby Hill’s line, “I like how mine’s a little off-centre. It’s got wabi-sabi," went viral, inspiring videos that celebrated gentle changes and the beauty in being perfectly imperfect.

We listen and we don’t judge

This viral trend featured couples and friends sharing confessions under the chant - 'we listen and we don’t judge' - while the listener stayed neutral. Users enjoyed the awkward, often hilarious admissions, making it a playful social experiment and one of the year’s most relatable internet moments.

The glowing turmeric trend

The 'magical splash' or 'DIY haldi' trend turned a kitchen spice into a social media sensation. Mixing turmeric with water and shining a phone flashlight created a glowing, golden effect. Parents especially embraced the trend, sharing clips of children’s delighted reactions. Simple, fun and visually striking, it became one of 2025’s most enchanting viral moments.