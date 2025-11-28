Home / Specials / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Himalayan peaks to Icelandic adventures: Journeys for long-drive lovers

Himalayan peaks to Icelandic adventures: Journeys for long-drive lovers

From coastal breezes to volcanic horizons, these unforgettable routes promise pure driving bliss for travellers who find freedom behind the wheel

Manali-Leh-Srinagar: Though a popular route and on top of many adventure-seekers' bucket list, this journey is not for the faint-hearted
premium
Manali-Leh-Srinagar: Though a popular route and on top of many adventure-seekers’ bucket list, this journey is not for the faint-hearted
Veenu Sandhu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
Adventures at home
 
Chennai to Puducherry 
 
History meets nature in this leisurely 3- to 4-hour drive on the East Coast Road along the Bay of Bengal coastline. You have the sea for company for most part of the route that takes you through delightful towns and sites steeped in history, among which is Mamallapuram, known for its temples.
 
Manali-Leh-Srinagar 

Though a popular route and on top of many adventure-seekers’ bucket list, this journey is not for the faint-hearted. It is a test of endurance, a thrilling one, that goes through several mountain passes such as Baralacha La, Nakee La, Lachung La, Tanglang La, Namika La, and Zoji La. Stunning landscapes change at every turn as do the colours of the mountains on which howling winds have carved faces. From Gata Loops (21 hairpin bends) and More Plains (a 40-km-long high-altitude plateau) to the land beyond Kargil, which has a distinctive lunar terrain, this is the journey of a lifetime.
 
Dhanushkodi Beach Road, Tamil Nadu 
 
Like a long arm extending into the water, this narrow strip of land has the Bay of Bengal on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other. It takes you to Dhanushkodi, a “ghost town” uninhabited since the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone. 
 
Iconic global drives
 
Iceland’s Ring Road 
 
You can do this trip in 17 hours flat or put aside two weeks for it. This 1,332 km loop goes around the 
 
entire island, with landscapes as varied and dramatic as can be: Glaciers, black sand beaches, volcanoes, geothermal springs, lagoons. Some of these call for off-roading, so choose your vehicle wisely.
 
The Great Ocean Road, Australia 
 
This 240-odd km route is the world’s largest war memorial, built by soldiers of World War I. Dramatically scenic, it runs along the southeastern coast of Victoria, through the Otway Ranges (lush rainforests), Loch Ard Gorge (named after a shipwreck), and the Twelve Apostles, the iconic limestone stacks.
 
North Coast 500, Scotland 
 
This 830 km loop presents the untamed beauty of the Highlands. Castles, beaches, wildlife, and lochs, you find them all. Many prefer the anti-clockwise route, saving best views for last.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

